MOSCOW Russian oil company Bashneft (BANE.RTS) aims to concentrate on standalone growth plans for now as a potential merger with bigger rival Russneft is unlikely to happen soon, Bashneft's President told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit on Monday.

The company, Russia's industry No. 8, also confirmed it is looking at a possible deal with Indian explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC (ONGC.NS) involving a 25 percent stake -- a deal that was flagged by the Indian group in June.

"Whatever the deal with ONGC happens or not, Bashneft will develop as it is developing (so far)... I'm focused on company's development," said Alexander Korsik, who took over the Bashneft helm in April at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

ONGC has long eyed a deal with Bashneft, a unit of telecoms-to-oil group Sistema (SSAq.L), as well as involvement in the Arctic fields of Trebs and Titov, as it seeks to broaden its oil and gas base in Russia, the world's top energy exporter.

Korsik, a veteran oil man, previously held several executive roles with gas company Itera and Sibneft, a former oil asset of Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich, which was sold to Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for $13 billion in 2005.

A planned merger of Bashneft with Russneft, where Sistema owns a 49 percent stake, would bring a combined oil output to around 30 million tonnes per year, putting it No.6 right after Gazpromneft, previously Sibneft.

But Korsik said that Russneft's indebtness and the fact that Glencore (GLEN.L), the world's biggest trader of physical commodities, owns stakes in some of Russneft's units, would not allow a deal to be clinched soon.

(The) "idea (of merge with Russneft) is a very lovely... as allows to boost company. But there are several elements which do not allow to find a solution at the moment," Korsik said.

"Until all (Sistema, Russneft and other shareholders) are happy nothing will happen," Korsik said, adding that ONGC might become a shareholder with Bashneft before the Russneft merger happens.

Last December, Sistema and ONGC signed a non-binding agreement to consider asset swaps and joint tapping of Russia's energy deposits.

Investors also expect that any outright merger of Bashneft will take time.

"Our biggest position is Bashneft ... the fastest growing oil company in Russia. Sistema took it over and we were in their wake and doing a lot of the work on the due diligence side," said Liam Halligan, chief economist at Russia-focused Prosperity Capital Management.

"You've got ... Korsik, one of the top oilmen in Russia. During the last couple of months Sistema has allowed Bashneft to become more and more independent - by making him CEO they are saying this is a proper company not just a subsidiary."

"In the end, it is likely Bashneft will be consolidated into another Russian oil company, but there's a long way to go between then and now."

Korsik said that Bashneft, which posted $902 million net profit for the first half 2011, is looking at the same results for the last six months, if oil prices remain at comfortable level.

"You know our net income for the first half. If conditions are not worse (in the second half)... it (full year net income) may be twice as much (of H1)," he said.

Oil prices stood at comfortable level of over $100 per barrel for the first six months 2011 but the critical level for Russian oil industry is $70 per barrel, Korsik said.

"Experience shows that after a certain output level is reached it is easier to sustain it in a future," he said.

Bashneft saw crude output growing 7.5 percent in January-August this year comparing to the same period 2010 - a much stronger reading than of domestic leaders Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and Lukoil (LKOH.MM).

Bashneft plans to keep its oil production at around 15 million tonnes for coming years until it brings Trebs and Titov oil fields on stream in 2013, up from 14 million tonnes extracted last year. It does not plan a massive foreign expansion at the moment.

