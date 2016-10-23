A worker is seen at the headquarters office of Beltone Financial in Cairo, Egypt, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Egypt's Beltone Financial (BTFH.CA) is still interested in acquiring local investment bank CI Capital and will revive the deal to create one of Egypt's largest investment banks should it secure regulatory approval, its chief executive said.

Beltone signed an agreement in February to buy CI Capital, part of Egypt's largest listed company Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA), for $104 million.

But the deal failed to secure approval from the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority (EFSA). The two companies repeatedly renewed the deal pending approval, but allowed the terms to lapse in June.

Beltone CEO Bassem Azab told the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit there was still hope the deal would proceed.

"We are ready with the cash and the finance ... We got approval from the general assembly and we are waiting to close the deal," Azab said in an interview at the Summit.

"We are waiting for a comment from EFSA to give us the green light or we stop proceeding in the transaction ... I think we have a chance."

Already the country's largest asset manager, Beltone had planned to merge itself with CI Capital to create one of Egypt's largest intergrated financial institutions.

But EFSA said the deal could not go through until Beltone's parent company, Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris's OTMT (OTMT.CA), resolved a dispute related to the 2011 demerger of Orascom Telecom Holdings, which resulted in OTMT's current shareholding structure.

Sawiris said in March the deal was being delayed by security concerns and said state meddling in business would discourage investors.

OTMT said this month the dispute had had a bad effect on the company.

There was no immediate comment from EFSA or CI Capital, which owns one of Egypt's biggest financial leasing firms.

If EFSA rejects the CI Capital deal, Azab said Beltone's next move would be to pursue other Egyptian leasing businesses, which finance the purchase of assets like real estate.

"We have a number of targets that we are looking at and we are waiting to be in this leasing business... We have prospects but we did not study any of them yet," he said.

IPOs, DIVERSIFICATION

The company expects to manage three initial public offerings this quarter and two more in the first quarter of next year, with a total value of 3.5-4 billion pounds, Azab said.

The appetite for IPOs is increasing as investors rush to buy before the implementation of a capital gains tax in May, Azab said. Egypt froze plans for a 10 percent tax on capital gains in May 2015 following investor complaints. The tax is now due to be implemented starting May 2017.

Azab said so many companies were interested in doing an IPO that Beltone could pick and choose which ones to take on. "I think investment banking will do very well next year because of this rush."

Beltone said earlier this year it planned to increase its assets under management to 50 billion Egyptian pounds from about 30 billion. But a central bank decision to limit the amount that banks can invest in money market funds could hamper its growth in that direction.

Azab said Beltone was now looking to diversify away from money market funds, which currently represent about 80 percent of its assets under management (AUM).

"We did not lose anything when it comes to AUMs, however, it will affect us in a year or two. We are diversifying our products and planning to launch a number of different funds right now," he added.

Beltone, which also specializes in securities brokerage, private equity, investment banking and research, is in the process of launching special opportunity funds and funds with a focus on equities, he said.

($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)

(Writing by Asma Alsharif. Editing by Jane Merriman)