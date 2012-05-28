SAO PAULO Brazilian borrowers face a more restrictive credit market for the coming years as banks ask for more collateral and balance declining interest rates and stricter loan disbursement standards, Itaú Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA) Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setúbal said on Monday.

Growth in lending is likely to slow to between 15 percent and 20 percent annually, compared with growth of as much as 30 percent in recent years, Setúbal, who heads Brazil's largest non-government bank, told the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit.

As local interest rates fall to record lows and are "likely to stay there in a sustainable manner," banks might demand borrowers place more collateral to obtain credit and shift focus from consumer loans to corporate, mortgage and investment-related credit, he said. Profitability should also suffer in the process, he added.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Additional reporting by Esteban Israel and Paula Laier in São Paulo; Editing by Kenneth Barry)