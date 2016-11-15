LONDON A trading crunch stemming from the mushrooming of index-tracking exchange traded funds (ETFs) is a "crisis waiting to happen" in world markets, according to wealth manager Indosuez.

However, Frederic Lamotte, who oversees 110 billion euros ($118 billion) as chief investment officer at Indosuez, told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit he was sanguine about the impact of the U.S. election and higher inflation.

Speaking at the Reuters office in London, he said gold, equities and retail property in parts of Europe were his favorite plays for 2017, along with emerging markets, especially in Asia.

Lamotte was worried, though, about the boom in ETFs - vehicles listed on stock exchanges that invest by closely tracking an index of shares or bonds or commodities.

Charging low fees, ETFs have become increasingly popular, a shift that was underscored by record trading volumes in several ETFs immediately following the U.S. election.

Lamotte has banned bond ETFs from his portfolio and allows equity ETFs only for short-term tactical trades, highlighting the danger of a liquidity crunch should a market shock trigger retail investors to flee.

While ETFs themselves are highly liquid, he noted tougher regulations after the 2008 crisis had compressed trading volumes on underlying assets, especially bonds because it is much costlier for banks to hold them on their own balance sheets and act as market makers.

"A lot of the selling points of ETFs such as simplicity, transparency, cost, efficiency liquidity – a lot of it is a lie," Lamotte said.

"Today, you have a lot of ETFs in high yield (bonds). The size of the high-yield market is huge. High-yield is attractive to investors. The problem (with ETFs) is that the underlying is not liquid."

Lamotte said at the time of the 2008 crisis, the value of bond ETF holdings were roughly equal to what global market-making banks were holding on their books.

"So if the ETFs were selling everything they had, it was the size of what the banks could buy as market makers. Today, world fixed income ETFs hold 38 times the size of what globally investment banks are allowed to hold. So that's a crisis waiting to happen."

An extra risk for the active stock-picking manager was the correlation effect, he said, noting that as ETF managers bought and sold en masse to reflect index moves, "a stock picker or sector picker is wiped out like a tsunami".

INFLATION AND TRUMP

While acknowledging "inflation is back", Lamotte saw gold as an adequate hedge at present given his view that annual price increases in the West were unlikely to exceed two percent a year.

"Also to fight inflation, equity is a good hedge," he said.

Lamotte currently holds 42 percent of his portfolio in equities, with fixed income and gold accounting for 36 percent and 10 percent respectively. However he owns no government bonds at all, preferring to be "overweight" in U.S. investment grade and European high-yield corporate debt instead.

Lamotte remains unfazed also by the shock U.S. presidential election win for Donald Trump whose views on taxation, immigration and trade have unnerved many. Emerging stocks have fallen more than 7 percent since election day while U.S. 10-year bond yields have jumped about 40 basis points.

"I was not surprised. We ... bought a lot of cement companies in the United States because whatever happens, they will do infrastructure," Lamotte said.

He predicted Trump would struggle to carry out threats to impose punitive trade tariffs with many emerging markets, adding: "If he cut all trade ties with China, U.S. women would have no lingerie ... they don't make it in the U.S. any more!"

One market which has been pummeled especially hard after the election is Mexico, which could suffer from the president-elect's threats of immigration and trade curbs. The peso has slid about 12 percent from Nov. 8 to record lows.

"The Mexican peso is probably a buy at this level," Lamotte said.

BREXIT AND POPULISM

The investment world has been rocked in 2017 by Britain's vote to leave the European Union and Trump's election, both seen as expressions of popular rage against income inequality and globalization.

Elections in France, Germany and The Netherlands next year are expected to see populist right-wing candidates gain ground across the euro zone as well.

Investing in the stocks and bonds of the right private sector companies was a good way of bracing for volatile politics, Lamotte said, but added he was "quite significantly underweight" on British assets after the Brexit vote.

He also likes certain real estate segments, such as retail property in Austrian and German cities, which he said scored highly when measured for metrics such as employment, yield, valuations and supply.

He said that while London relatively scored well on these metrics, Indian and other Asian buyers had become less keen on British property investments since the Brexit vote.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Mark Potter)