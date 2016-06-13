Revance Therapeutics Inc said it would discontinue the development of its drug to treat crow's feet after the topical gel failed a late-stage study.

The company's shares plunged 22.5 percent to $14.21 in extended trading on Monday.

The drug, codenamed RT001, was being studied for the treatment of moderate to severe lateral canthal lines, which radiate from the outer corner of the eye, Revance said.

The company said it would also stop developing the drug for the treatment of underarm sweating, or axillary hyperhidrosis, based on the results of the study.

Revance will now focus on developing its experimental drug, RT002, to treat frown lines.

The company said it remained on track to begin a late-stage study of the treatment in the second half of the year.

