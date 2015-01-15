Rexam Plc REX.L, the world's second largest beverage can maker in terms of revenue, said it has completed investment in Panamanian single-line beverage can plant Envases Del Istmo SA (Endelis) jointly with Envases Universales de Mexico (EUM).

Rexam, which makes 20 percent of world's cans for beverages including beer, soft drinks, juices, energy drinks, wine and tea, said it had secured long-term supply agreements with SABMiller Plc SAB.L and Florida Ice & Farm Company SA.

Affiliates of SABMiller and Florida Ice previously owned the Endelis business. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

