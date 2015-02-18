Beverage can maker Ball Corp (BLL.N) is close to a deal to buy UK-based Rexam Plc REX.L this week, according to people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Rexam said on Feb. 5 it was in talks with Ball Corp for a cash-and-stock deal that valued Rexam at 610 pence per share. That would value Rexam at about 4.3 billion pounds ($6.63 billion).

Rexam and Ball, suppliers to Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), are two of the three big players in the global beverage can market. Each controls slightly more than a fifth of the market.

Rexam and Ball Corp executives were not immediately available for comment. Rexam reports results on Thursday.

($1 = 0.6484 pounds)

(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru)