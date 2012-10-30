Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
BRUSSELS Private equity firm Sun Capital Partners won EU regulatory approval on Tuesday to acquire British drinks maker Rexam's cosmetics, toiletries and household care business REX.L for $459 million.
Rexam, which makes Red Bull and Pepsico (PEP.N) cans as well as packaging for food, healthcare and cosmetic products, is selling the unit, because of rising costs and lower volumes at the underperforming business.
The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator, said the proposed deal would not hurt competition in the 27-member European Union.
"The Commission's investigation confirmed that, beside the merged entity, customers in the cosmetics and perfumery industry will continue to have alternative suppliers for cosmetic packaging," the EU executive said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.