MarkWest Energy Partners L.P. MWE.N said it will buy Keystone Midstream Services LLC for $512 million to boost its processing operations in the liquids-rich Marcellus shale.

Keystone, owned by Rex Energy Corp (REXX.O), Sumitomo Corp (8053.T) and Stonehenge Energy Resources LP, has assets in Butler County, Pennsylvania, including two cryogenic gas processing plants.

MarkWest -- a master limited partnership engaged in gathering, transporting, and processing natural gas -- anticipates gas volumes from Keystone to grow from the current rate of 40 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) to 170 MMcfd at the end of 2013, and to about 350 MMcfd by 2016.

The limited partnership said it plans to invest up to $500 million over the next five years to support Rex Energy's drilling program in the region.

As part of the investment, MarkWest also proposes to extend its planned natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline from its Houston, Pennsylvania complex into Butler County.

Separately, Rex Energy said it will receive proceeds of about $120 million, higher than then $90-$110 million anticipated earlier. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)