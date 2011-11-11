PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island Rhode Island's effort to drastically overhaul its troubled pension system passed a key first test on Thursday night.

The state's House and Senate finance committees, meeting in separate sessions, voted to pass the proposed legislation and send it on to the full General Assembly for consideration next week.

Rhode Island has struggled to address the rising costs of its underfunded pension plans. Legislation introduced by Governor Lincoln Chafee and General Treasurer Gina Raimondo is forecast to save the state billions of dollars but would affect the financial situations of thousands of current employees and retirees.

Public-sector employee unions have vigorously fought the legislation, arguing that it reneges on contractual obligations and hurts members who can't afford to lose benefits.

The proposed Rhode Island Retirement Security Act would raise the retirement age for many public sector employees, move most of them to retirement plans that hybrids of traditional pensions and retirement accounts similar to a 401(k), and scale back on cost-of-living adjustments for retirees.

The proposal has been altered from its original form, though committee members said it maintained the general framework of the original bill and achieved similar savings. Raimondo's office initially projected the plan would save taxpayers at least $3 billion over the next 10 years.

The primary change is to cost-of-living adjustments. While the original proposal would have suspended them until the state's pension system is better funded, the amended version allows for possible cost-of-living adjustments once every five years.

The amended bill also doesn't take as hard a line on independent pension plans run by municipalities. Many of the 36 plans are deeply underfunded, and the original plan would have required municipalities to get costs under control or risk seeing all state aid diverted to pensions.

The amended legislation requires studies of the struggling local plans, including actuarial studies that must be completed by April 2012.

"We have a necessary but very fair bill before us," said Senator Daniel DaPonte, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

The Senate Finance Committee voted 10-to-one to approve the legislation, while the House Finance Committee voted 13-to-two. The full House and Senate are scheduled to consider the bill on November 17.

(Reporting by Erica Naone; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)