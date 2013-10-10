Snap perks up after initial rush of short sellers
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc bounced back on Wednesday following a steep selloff while an initial rush to short sell the stock appeared to be slowing.
ZURICH Richemont SA on Thursday said its online fashion retail unit Net-a-Porter was not for sale.
"Richemont has a long-standing policy of not commenting on market rumors. Exceptionally in this case, Richemont wishes to make it clear that The Net-A-Porter Group is not for sale," the company said in a statement.
On Wednesday Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported that Net-a-Porter had held talks with rival Italian retailer Yoox.
Yoox on Wednesday denied it was in talks with Swiss luxury goods group Richemont over a possible all-paper merger with competitor Net-a-Porter.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc bounced back on Wednesday following a steep selloff while an initial rush to short sell the stock appeared to be slowing.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] can legally put its self-driving cars back on California streets after securing the necessary permit from state regulators, the company said on Wednesday, although passengers will not immediately be allowed in the backseat.
Alphabet Inc's Google is making progress in taking on cloud computing leaders Amazon.com Incand Microsoft Corp, executives said on Wednesday, as the search engine company stakes more of its future on the cloud as a new source of growth.