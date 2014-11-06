Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
BUDAPEST Hungarian drugmaker Richter GDRB.BU sees its 2014 operating profit margin at 10 percent of revenues, Chief Executive Erik Bogsch said on Thursday, the lower end of a 10-11 percent range indicated in July.
Bogsch also said the company expected full-year revenues to fall by 5-6 percent in euro terms from last year, compared with a previous forecast for a 6-7 percent decline.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Susan Thomas)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.