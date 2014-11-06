BUDAPEST Hungarian drugmaker Richter GDRB.BU sees its 2014 operating profit margin at 10 percent of revenues, Chief Executive Erik Bogsch said on Thursday, the lower end of a 10-11 percent range indicated in July.

Bogsch also said the company expected full-year revenues to fall by 5-6 percent in euro terms from last year, compared with a previous forecast for a 6-7 percent decline.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Susan Thomas)