BUDAPEST Hungarian drugmaker Richter will receive double-digit royalties from its partner Allergan (AGN.N) after sales of Vraylar, a newly-approved anti-psychotic product that is due to hit the U.S. market early next year, Richter's chief executive said.

Last week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Vraylar (cariprazine) to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults, clearing the way for a drug that Allergan has indicated could be worth an annual $300 million in sales.

Richter, which has discovered the medicine and licensed it to Allergan/Forest FRX.N for sales in the U.S. and Canada, said that turnover could be reached within three years of launching Vraylar in the first quarter of 2016.

"We will supply the active ingredient and also get a double-digit royalty," Richter Chief Executive Erik Bogsch said at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit on Monday.

Richter, which makes gynecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, would also receive a milestone payment from Allergan in the third quarter, which analysts have estimated at about $20 million.

Richter earns much of its revenues from exports, primarily from Russia and the former Soviet bloc. It has been expanding its presence in the gynecological markets of western Europe and Latin America to balance its eastern exposure.

The company aims to get the new anti-psychotic drug, which has cost the companies involved about $400 million to develop, to European markets from 2018 or 2019 at the earliest pending approval from national health regulators.

"We also have a Japanese partner, MitsubishiTanabe (4508.T), who is active in Japan and some other Asian markets," Bogsch said. "Registration there is expected by 2018 or 2019."

Bogsch added that Esmya, another flagship product designed to treat uterine fibroids, has been approved for out-of-pocket sales in several Latin American countries, such as Chile, Bolivia, Peru and some other states.

Richter was also in talks to get some of the costs of Esmya, which it expects to earn revenues worth 80 million to 100 million euros ($90 million to $110 million) worldwide by 2018, to be covered by national health insurance funds in those countries.

"These talks could conclude next year or the coming year," Bogsch said.

He also said Richter started selling a contraceptive patch licensed from Bayer HealthCare (BAYGn.DE) in its domestic market, Hungary, and planned to start sales in Germany next month.

Richter has said the patch, sold under the Lisvy trademark, could produce annual revenues of 40-50 million euros.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)