Rielle Hunter talks about her relationship with former U.S. Senator and presidential candidate John Edwards, on GOOD MORNING AMERICA in New York, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ida Mae Astute/ABC/ Handout

NEW YORK Rielle Hunter said on Tuesday - the same day her tell-all memoir was released - that she is no longer in a relationship with former Senator John Edwards.

Hunter, 48, whose affair with Edwards wrecked his presidential ambitions, told ABC's "Good Morning America" she and Edwards had split but would continue to see each other as they share parenting duties of their now 4-year-old daughter, Frances Quinn Hunter.

"We are a family, but as of the end of last week, John Edwards and I are no longer a couple," Hunter told the morning program. "Not at all."

Hunter appeared on the show to promote her tell-all memoir, "What Really Happened: John Edwards, Our Daughter, and Me", billed as giving Hunter's inside story of the affair that Edwards hid for months from his cancer-stricken wife and the American public.

It follows Edwards' federal trial in North Carolina, which ended in May with an acquittal on one campaign finance charge and a mistrial on five other charges after the jury deadlocked.

Hunter, who has been the subject of various tabloid articles in the past week due to details leaked from the memoir, attributed part of the reason for the split to public pressures.

"For me, for my part in it, it's because I'm no longer interested in hiding," she said. "Hiding our relationship. Hiding. Not living out in the - we've had a lot of media scrutiny. . . it's complicated and it's hard and it wears you down after a while."

Edwards, 59, was accused at his trial of seeking more than $900,000 from two wealthy supporters to conceal Hunter and her pregnancy with his child from voters during his unsuccessful bid to win the Democratic presidential nomination four years ago.

At the time, Edwards' wife, Elizabeth, was battling cancer. She died in December 2010.

Hunter said she wrote the book in part to change perceptions that she was a home wrecker.

"Many things in the relationship were a mistake, but I don't regret loving him," Hunter said.

Asked if Edwards still loves her, she said: "You'd have to ask him that, but I think he does and I feel that he does." (Reporting by Christine Kearney, Editing by Gunna Dickson)