Uber hires ex-U.S. Attorney General Holder to probe sexual harassment
Uber Technologies Inc has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of sexual harassment claims at the ride-hailing service made by a former employee.
WATERLOO, Ontario Research In Motion Ltd's strategic review is focused on turning around the BlackBerry maker with a streamlined product portfolio focused on the company's strengths, Chief Executive Thorsten Heins said on Tuesday.
He acknowledged that RIM will likely suffer lower average selling prices and declining service revenue this year as it pushes to sell legacy BlackBerry 7 devices that have struggled to compete with flashier iPhones from Apple Inc and Android devices using Google Inc's software.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp wants to raise at least 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) from the sale of a majority stake in its flash memory chip business as a buffer against any fresh financial problems, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Snap Inc takes to the road in London on Monday to promote its initial public offering with a daring proposition: that it can build hot-selling hardware gadgets and ad-friendly software features fast enough to stay one step ahead of Facebook.