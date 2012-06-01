Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
OTTAWA Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday he did not know of any request to the federal government to review a possible foreign takeover bid of BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd.
Ottawa would have to clear any foreign bid for RIM under its Investment Canada Act, deciding whether it would be of net benefit to Canada.
The company, which has hired bankers for a strategic review and to look for partnerships, warned on Tuesday it would likely report a shock fiscal first-quarter operating loss. It also said it plans to slash its workforce.
"I'm not going to speculate about it ... As far as I know, we haven't been asked to review any proposal for RIM under the Investment Canada Act," Flaherty told reporters in New Brunswick.
He also said RIM would have to reorganize without any help from the Canadian government.
"It's an important company for Canada. It has been a leading company for Canada in terms of research, development and innovation but it does need to reorganize itself. And that is something that we expect the leaders in that company to do on their own," he said, according to a transcript of his remarks.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.