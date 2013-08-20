Facebook turns to artificial intelligence to tackle suicides
Facebook plans to use artificial intelligence and update its tools and services to help prevent suicides among its users.
NEW YORK Cloud-based phone systems company RingCentral is close to filing for an initial public offering, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The San Mateo, California-based company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp on an IPO which could launch in the fall, the sources said on Tuesday.
RingCentral could not be reached for comment. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Bank of America declined to comment.
Launched in 2003, RingCentral helps small businesses manage their mobile, fax and email communications. It has more than 300,000 customers.
The company also has a partnership with AT&T Inc.
On Monday, RingCentral announced that former Marvell Technology Group Ltd chief financial officer Clyde Hosein would be joining as executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Investors include Sequoia Capital, Cisco Systems Inc, Scale Ventures, Khosla Ventures and DAG Ventures.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)
Facebook plans to use artificial intelligence and update its tools and services to help prevent suicides among its users.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has asked a Japanese law firm to help estimate the potential financial impact if it decides its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse should file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
HONG KONG Taiwan's Foxconn , the world's largest contract electronics maker, is "definitely bidding" for the chip business of Japan's Toshiba Corp and is "very confident" it can buy into it, company founder Terry Gou said on Wednesday.