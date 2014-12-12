Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
WASHINGTON/TORONTO The U.S. Congress has cleared the way for global miners Rio Tinto (RIO.L) (RIO.AX) and BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) to swap land with the government, which will allow them to build a long-delayed $6 billion copper mine in Arizona.
The land swap, first proposed nine years ago, was tucked into the annual defense policy bill passed by the Senate on Friday and the House last week. The bill will now be sent to President Barack Obama to sign it into law.
The Resolution copper mine, 55 percent owned by Rio Tinto and 45 percent owned by BHP, could produce more than 1 billion pounds of copper a year at its peak, which would make it the largest copper producer in North America and one of the biggest in the world, according to its website. (www.resolutioncopper.com)
Rio and BHP need the land exchange, long opposed by environmental and native American groups, to develop the massive underground mine, where the companies have already spent more than $1 billion on drilling and digging a 1.3-mile (2 km) shaft.
The mine development plan, submitted a year ago, has yet to be approved by the government.
The Resolution project was picked up by BHP in its disastrous acquisition of Magma Copper in 1996, on which it lost A$3.2 billion.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.