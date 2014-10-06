Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
SYDNEY Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) rose as much as 4 percent in early Sydney trade on Tuesday after the mining heavyweight confirmed it had rejected a merger approach from smaller rival Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) in August.
Rio shares hit a high of A$59.90 and last traded up 3.8 percent at A$59.75.
Responding to media reports about a potential tie-up with Glencore, Rio said it had rejected an approach in August after concluding it was not in the best interests of shareholders.
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has said it objects to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.
LONDON Unilever CEO Paul Polman said there should be a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday.