Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
LONDON Commodities giant Glencore (GLEN.L) has started talks with Rio Tinto's (RIO.L)(RIO.AX) largest shareholder, Aluminium Corp of China (Chinalco), as it seeks to pave the way for a possible merger in 2015, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
Reuters reported last month that Glencore could make a move for mining rival Rio Tinto to gain exposure to iron ore, citing banking sources.
Bloomberg said in its report that Glencore had made a preliminary step toward securing the tie-up by holding discussions in recent weeks with Chinalco (3668.HK), which owns a 12.91 percent stake in Rio Tinto, according to Reuters data.
Citing two people familiar with the situation, Bloomberg reported that Glencore had opened the talks to gauge Chinalco's interest in a potential deal.
Spokesmen for both Rio Tinto and Glencore said their companies do not comment on market speculation.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Goodman)
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has said it objects to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.
LONDON Unilever CEO Paul Polman said there should be a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday.