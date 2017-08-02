FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Rio Tinto CFO says good progress being made in Simandou deal
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
uk
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
commentary
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
world
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 2, 2017 / 10:19 AM / a day ago

Rio Tinto CFO says good progress being made in Simandou deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Rio Tinto mining company's logo is photographed at their annual general meeting in Sydney, Australia, May 4, 2017.Jason Reed

(Reuters) - Miner Rio Tinto is making good progress in the deal to sell its stake in the Simandou project in Guinea, Chief Financial Officer, Christopher Lynch said on Wednesday.

Citing the complexity of the deal due to three parties being involved, he said discussions were still underway.

The miner had signed a preliminary deal to sell its stake in the project to China's Chinalco in October last year.

If the deal to sell to Chinalco goes ahead, Rio will receive payments of between $1.1-$1.3 billion based on the timing of the project's development, the company has said.

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.