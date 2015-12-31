'I need to be safe' - Crossing into Canada from the U.S.
HEMMINGFORD, Quebec A Sudanese man hopped out of a taxi just before daybreak, a duffle bag slung over his shoulder as he headed for the U.S. - Canadian border.
RIO DE JANEIRO - Offering flowers and letters, hundreds of worshippers gathered at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach this week to celebrate the Afro-Brazilian goddess of the sea, Yemanja.
Followers of the Candomble and Umbanda religions dress in white each year to celebrate Yemanja and sing and dance around her statue set up on the beach.
"I asked her to take Brazil out of this terrible crisis which we are facing," worshipper Marlene Vilar said. "And she will help us and everything will work out just fine.”
HEMMINGFORD, Quebec A Sudanese man hopped out of a taxi just before daybreak, a duffle bag slung over his shoulder as he headed for the U.S. - Canadian border.
HARRISBURG, Pa. Got $1.5 million to spare? If so, tiny Reduction, a one-time company town built to house workers at a long-vanished garbage-processing plant in western Pennsylvania, could be yours for the asking.