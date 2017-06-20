Canada's CIBC completes $5 billion PrivateBancorp buy
TORONTO Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has completed the $5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp , which will help it diversify from its domestic market, it said on Friday.
LONDON Glencore (GLEN.L) on Tuesday said it would review its options after Rio Tinto (RIO.L)(RIO.AX) said it was sticking to a recommendation of China-backed Yancoal (YAL.AX) as the preferred buyer of its Coal & Allied division in Australia.
In a statement, Glencore, which had made a higher offer than Yancoal, said it would respond "in due course".
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Miner and trader Glencore on Friday hit back with an increased offer of $2.675 billion in cash to buy Australian coal assets from Rio Tinto that earlier this week said it was favoring a Chinese bid.
MUMBAI Creditor banks to India's Essar Oil approved the acquisition of the company by a group including Russia's Rosneft, two sources familiar with the matter said, removing a key hurdle to the $12.9 billion deal that has been in the works for two years.