BRISBANE Rio Tinto (RIO.AX), the world's no.2 iron ore miner, said on Thursday it expects to pour most of its capital spending into its Australian iron ore expansion, where it says the returns outshine other mining projects globally.

"But if for example I look at our plans over the next year or two or three, the bulk of our capital expenditures are going to go toward the expansion of the Pilbara operation in Western Australia, which frankly I still believe is probably the most attractive single investment opportunity anywhere in the industry today," Chairman Jan du Plessis told shareholders at the group's annual meeting in Brisbane.

He said while the company was well aware of shareholders clamoring for capital to be returned rather than splashed on costly expansions, the company was unlikely to consider buying back its Australian shares as long as they continued to trade at a substantial premium to its UK-listed shares.

