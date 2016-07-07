A police officer walks past members of the State Coordinator of Education Workers of Guerrero (CETEG) who are sitting outside the Liverpool department store at the Galerias Chilpancingo mall in Chilpancingo October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

SANTIAGO Chile's banking regulator said on Thursday that it could decide within "weeks" on whether to give the green light to Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool's (LIVEPOLC1.MX) planned acquisition of retailer Ripley RIP.SN.

Santiago-based Ripley has 69 stores in Chile and Peru, and units in retail, financial services and shopping malls, making approval from the local banking regulator a necessary step.

"If we have all the information we need to make a decision, that will be soon, we're talking a matter of weeks," head of Chile's banking authority Eric Parrado told journalists at a business event.

The companies have not yet formally requested approval from the banking regulator.

Liverpool on Tuesday said it had reached an agreement to acquire Ripley in a deal that values the target at 813 billion Chilean pesos ($1.2 billion).

(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, writing by Anthony Esposito)