Rite Aid Corp's (RAD.N) improving sales and efforts to trim operating costs helped narrow its quarterly loss, and the debt-saddled drugstore chain said it expects those trends to continue, forecasting a smaller loss for the full fiscal year.

Rite Aid, the third-largest U.S. drugstore operator, lost $94.7 million, or 11 cents per share, during the second quarter ended August 27, compared with a year-earlier loss of $199.3 million, or 23 cents a share.

That was better than the loss of 17 cents per share expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. But it was still Rite Aid's 17th straight quarterly loss.

Sales rose 1.8 percent to $6.27 billion, and sales at stores open at least a year rose 2.2 percent, the company said earlier this month.

Same-store sales of general merchandise such as shampoo and paper towels rose 2.5 percent.

The introduction of less-expensive generic drugs lowered pharmacy same-store sales, which account for about two-thirds of revenue, by 1.5 to 2 percentage points. While generic drugs bring in less revenue, they are more profitable for drugstores to sell.

Rite Aid, which has long lagged competitors Walgreen Co WAG.N and CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N), said its Wellness + Customer Loyalty program now has 44 million enrollees. Analysts have credited the program with playing a big role in Rite Aid's improving sales.

Same-store sales have risen for three straight quarters.

Rite Aid said it now expects a loss of 40 cents to 56 cents per share for fiscal 2012, which ends in February, compared with its earlier forecast for a loss of 42 cents to 64 cents.

The chain also raised the low end of its sales forecasts. It now expects same-store sales to rise 0.75 percent to 2 percent, and total sales of $25.8 billion to $26.1 billion.

Rite Aid, which carries $6 billion in long-term debt, incurred interest expense of $130.8 million in the second quarter. Stripping out that expense as well as taxes, depreciation and amortization, the company earned $184.3 million, up from $181.2 million a year earlier.

Rite Aid has been closing stores while Walgreen and CVS have been expanding. Rite Aid had 4,697 stores as of August 27, down from 4,747 a year earlier.

The company last posted a quarterly profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2008. That quarter ended in May 2007.

Rite Aid shares were up 1 cent to $1.08 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago and Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and John Wallace)