LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - IFC Midnight has acquired U.S. rights to "Rites of Spring," a thriller written and directed by Padraig Reynolds, the company announced Thursday.

"Rites of Spring" is about a group of kidnappers who encounter a seriously weird situation after abducting the daughter of a wealthy socialite and hide in an abandoned school.

The kidnappers start to feel guilty, putting their plan in jeopardy. Then, the empty school in the middle of nowhere becomes a hunting ground for a bizarre creature that demands ritualistic sacrifices.

The movie is Reynolds' first feature. A.J. Bowen, Anessa Ramsey, Sonny Marinelli, Katherine Randolf, Marco St. John, Hannah Bryan, Sarah Pachelli, James Bartz, Shanna Forestall, Skylar Burke and Andrew Breland star.

Wes Benton and Eric Thompson produced.

"We're thrilled to be working with Padraig Reynolds on his immensely entertaining, genre-bending thriller," Jonathan Sehring, president of Sundance Selects/IFC Films, said in a statement. "He's a major talent and is sure to be one of our most popular IFC Midnight titles next year."