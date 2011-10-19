LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Magnolia Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to director Michael Cuesta's "Roadie," the company announced Tuesday.

The company plans to release the film, which stars Ron Eldard as a longtime Blue Oyster Cult roadie trying to come to terms with civilian life, through its Ultra Video on Demand service December 2; it'll get a theatrical release starting January 6.

The movie co-stars Bobby Cannavale, Jill Hennessy and Lois Smith. Michael and Gerald Cuesta wrote the film, which Mike Downey and Sirad Balducci produced.

"Roadie" enjoyed buzz on its festival run, while playing destinations including Seattle and Tribeca.

In the film, Eldard plays Jimmy, a roadie for the Blue Oyster Cult. After the band fires Jimmy, he has nowhere to go, so he goes home to Forest Hills, Queens, where his aging mother lives. There, "a wild encounter with two old high school friends shows him that some things never change," according to Magnolia.