Integra offers to buy J&J's Codman business for $1.05 billion
Medical device maker Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it has offered to buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash.
National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV.N), the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, said it will buy Robbins & Myers Inc RBN.N for $2.54 billion in cash.
Robbins & Myers' shareholders will receive $60 per share, a 28 percent premium to the stock's Wednesday close of $46.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Corp skidded on Wednesday after the conglomerate said it would book a $6.3 billion hit to its U.S. nuclear unit and may sell a majority stake in its prized flash-memory chip unit as it scrambles for cash to stay in business.
NBCUniversal, the U.S. media conglomerate owned by Comcast Corp , is in the final stage of talks to buy a 25 percent stake in European broadcaster Euronews, a source close to the Euronews management told Reuters on Wednesday.