Ed Sheeran storms U.S. Billboard charts
NEW YORK Ed Sheeran stormed the U.S. charts on Monday, taking the top spot on the Billboard 200 with his new album "Divide" and also topping the digital songs chart with lead single "Shape of You."
NEW YORK R&B singer Robin Thicke and his actress wife Paula Patton said on Monday that they have separated after nearly 10 years of marriage.
"Blurred Lines" singer Thicke, who caused a sensation with a raunchy MTV Video Music Awards performance last year with Miley Cyrus, and Patton met as teenagers and have been married since 2005. They have one son, Julian, who was born in 2010.
"We will always love each other and be best friends, however, we have mutually decided to separate at this time," the couple said in a joint statement.
Thicke, the 36-year-old son of actor Alan Thicke of the television series "Growing Pains," was nominated for three 2014 Grammy awards, including record of the year for "Blurred Lines."
Patton, 38, appeared with actors Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg in the 2013 action comedy "2 Guns" and also stars in this year's romantic comedy "About Last Night."
KIEV This year's Eurovision Song Contest host Ukraine may ban Russia's competitor from entering the country following reports the singer has visited Crimea since the peninsula was seized by Russia, Ukraine's state security service (SBU) said on Monday.
LONDON British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's new album "÷" became the fastest selling by a solo male artist in British chart history on Friday, with hits from the record also dominating the singles chart.