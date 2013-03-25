U.S. reported low pathogenic H5N2 bird flu in Wisconsin: OIE
PARIS The United States reported an outbreak of low pathogenic avian flu in a turkey flock in Wisconsin, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.
ZURICH Roche Holding AG's Japanese subsidiary Chugai said on Monday that Japanese health regulators have approved a new formulation of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra.
Japanese regulators have approved a subcutaneous formulation of Actemra which shortens the delivery time of the drug compared to an intravenous formulation and can be administered at home.
Actemra was first launched with intravenous formulation in Japan for Castleman's disease and was later approved for rheumatoid arthritis.
Roche has also submitted the subcutaneous formulation for approval in the United States and Europe, where Actemra is approved for use in rheumatoid arthritis patients who are either intolerant to or have failed to respond to other medicines to treat inflammation.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
PARIS The United States reported an outbreak of low pathogenic avian flu in a turkey flock in Wisconsin, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO Top U.S. chicken and egg companies ramped up procedures to protect birds from avian flu on Monday, a day after the federal government confirmed the nation's first case of the virus at a commercial operation in more than a year.
(Reuters Health) - - Eating more soy may be tied to better survival odds for many women with breast cancer and may not be harmful for patients treated with hormones, a new study suggests.