ZURICH Roche is expecting the European Commission this year to issue a final decision on a drug combination to treat advanced skin cancer, based on a drug panel's positive opinion made public on Friday.

The European Union's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, has adopted a positive opinion for Cotellic, when used in combination with Zelboraf for treatment of patients with a type of metastatic melanoma, Roche said in a statement.

Roche in August won approval for the drug combination in Switzerland and expects a final decision on approval in the United States this year.

