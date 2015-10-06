The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen at a plant in the central Swiss village of Rotkreuz November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Roche said final survival data from a Phase III clinical trial showed the Cotellic drug used in combination with Zelboraf helped people with previously untreated BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma live significantly longer compared to Zelboraf alone.

Ongoing monitoring did not identify any new safety signals. Long-term safety data was expected later this year, it added in a statement on Tuesday. Cotellic was discovered by Exelixis Inc and is being developed by Roche and Exelixis.

Last month, an EU advisory panel recommended Cotellic in combination with Zelboraf. A decision by the European Commission is expected by the end of 2015. A decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Roche's new drug application is expected by Nov. 11, it said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)