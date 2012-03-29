The logo of the Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen on a factory in Burgdorf near Bern November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

ZURICH Roche Holding ROG.VX hiked its cash bid for U.S. gene sequencing company Illumina (ILMN.O) to $6.7 billion, the Swiss drugmaker said as it seeks to win over shareholders ahead of Illumina's annual general meeting next month.

Roche said in a statement on Thursday it is now offering $51.00 per share, up from an initial $44.50 which was dismissed as too low by Illumina which has itself adopted a so-called poison pill.

"Over the past several weeks, we have had a number of productive discussions with Illumina's shareholders and we have observed the market reaction to our offer to acquire Illumina," Roche Chairman Franz Humer said in a letter to Illumina chief executive Jay Flatley.

"In light of this, we are increasing our offer for all outstanding shares of Illumina to $51.00 per share," Humer said in the letter.

Illumina said shareholders should not take any action, adding it would "thoroughly review" Roche's revised offer and make a recommendation in due course.

Roche's offer expires on April 20, two days after Illumina's AGM at which Roche is aiming to gain control of the Illumina board.

Illumina shares, which have broadly been trading around the $50 mark since the middle of February, closed at $49.88 on Wednesday night.

At 0714 GMT, Roche stock was trading 0.9 percent lower, underperforming a 0.3 percent drop in the European healthcare index.

Roche, the world's largest maker of cancer drugs, has been forging ahead in developing targeted therapies and Illumina's technology would help it to progress further in this field as gene sequencing can help better identify which patients benefit from a given drug.

Roche said it still wanted to enter discussions with Illumina, but that it would continue to pursue the deal unilaterally if management at the San Diego based group refused to talk.

Analysts had expected Roche to raise its bid for Illumina, but the decision to do so now comes earlier than many had anticipated.

"It was certainly triggered by discussions with the biggest shareholders. The top seven hold 55 percent so $51 is probably the consensus amongst them," said Kepler Capital Markets analyst Martin Voegtli.

"Now the pressure on the Illumina board and management is increasing and that's a big step towards speeding up this deal," Voegtli said, adding the transaction could be completed in the next two months.

Capital Research Global Investors, Baillie Gifford & Co, Sands Capital Management, Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Jennison Associates, AllianceBernstein and Edgewood Management are the seven biggest shareholders of Illumina with a combined 55 percent of the company.

Roche, which has already extended its initial offer twice for Illumina, has a history of success with hostile takeouts, as highlighted by the earlier buys of U.S. diagnostic test-maker Ventana and U.S. biotech group Genentech.

Greenhill & Co., LLC and Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. are acting as financial advisors to Roche, while Goldman, Sachs & Co. and BofA Merrill Lynch are advising Illumina.

