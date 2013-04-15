South Korea fines Novartis over kickbacks
SEOUL South Korea fined Swiss drugmaker Novartis 200 million won ($174,936.80) for paying kickbacks to doctors in exchange for recommending the company's drugs, its drug ministry said on Thursday.
ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said it had teamed up with biotech firm Ascletis to develop and commercialize its investigative drug danoprevir in China for the treatment of the Hepatitis-C virus.
Under the terms of the agreement, Ascletis will fund and be responsible for regulatory affairs and developing and manufacturing danoprevir in greater China, including Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.
Ascletis will receive payments upon reaching certain development and commercial milestones from Roche.
Ten million patients are infected annually with Hepatitis-C in China and there are no direct antiviral agents currently marketed to treat the disease, Ascletis said.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
Facebook plans to use artificial intelligence and update its tools and services to help prevent suicides among its users.
LILLE, France French authorities reported a possible outbreak of bird flu on a poultry farm in the far north of the country on Wednesday, which could mark a spreading of the disease beyond the southwest foie gras producing region where millions of birds have been culled.