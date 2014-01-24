Hate daylight saving time? You may have a point, researchers say
NEW YORK For most Americans, daylight saving time means only one thing: losing an hour's sleep. So what is the point?
ZURICH Swiss drug company Roche said on Friday a European Union committee recommended its MabThera subcutaneous treatment for patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Roche said the opinion of the EU Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was based primarily on data from a phase III study, with a final decision from the European Commission expected in coming months.
The Commission generally follows committee recommendations, though it is not obliged to.
MabThera is a treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, and is currently delivered by an intravenous infusion which takes 2-1/2 hours to complete.
In contrast, the new MabThera subcutaneous formulation can be delivered over approximately five minutes, Roche said.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
WASHINGTON House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Friday it would be "very difficult" to accelerate the end of enrollment in the Obamacare Medicaid expansion, as some conservative members of his Republican Party have proposed.
PARIS/MADRID Spain has confirmed a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as mad cow disease, in the northwestern province of Castilla y Leon, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.