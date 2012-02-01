The logo of the Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen on a factory in Burgdorf near Bern November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

BASEL Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding ROG.VX, bidding $5.7 billion for U.S. gene sequencing company Illumina (ILMN.O), pinned its hopes on new products to drive growth this year as it reported a 4 percent fall in 2011 earnings.

"With 17 positive late-stage clinical trials in 2011, we continue to build our future business with innovative products," chief executive Severin Schwan said on Wednesday.

The planned acquisition of Illumina, for which Roche has launched a hostile bid, "will strengthen our presence in the fast-growing sequencing market and enable the discovery of complex biomarkers for research and clinical use," he said.

Roche said it hoped sales will grow in the low-to-mid single digit range at constant exchange rates this year, up from a 2011 target of "low single-digit" growth. It is also aiming for a high single-digit rise in its core earnings.

Its positive comment compared with more conservative guidance from rivals grappling with competition from cheaper copies of some of their most important products.

The company posted a 4 percent drop in core 2011 earnings per share to 12.30 Swiss francs, compared with a forecast for 12.40 francs, as the strong Swiss currency weighed. Stripping out currency impact, core EPS rose 11 percent.

The figures were unlikely to be enough to boost Roche's stock, one Zurich-based trader said.

Roche stock was down 1.2 percent in early trading.

Novartis NOVN.VX said last week it was bracing for lower profitability this year as its top-selling blood pressure drug Diovan loses exclusivity, while Pfizer's (PFE.N) quarterly earnings were hit by copies of its Lipitor cholesterol drug.

TARGETED THERAPIES

The gene sequencing technology that Roche is targeting with its bid for San Diego-based Illumina is central to medicine's future as it allows researchers to better predict how patients will respond to a drug.

The recent approval of Roche's skin cancer drug Zelboraf and its companion diagnostic, as well as strong study results from experimental breast cancer treatment pertuzumab have underscored its commitment to targeted medicines.

Roche could face a protracted bidding process after Illumina advised shareholders not to act on its $44.50 per share offer, which expires February 24.

Roche, which has also just named a slate of director candidates for election at Illumina, has not yet started talks with Illumina, but is hoping to do so, Schwan said.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

GRAPHIC-Global pharma players: r.reuters.com/nyf26s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Analysts are more upbeat about Roche's prospects after a slew of positive product news last year -- a rebound from a disappointing year in 2010 -- and investors are now looking forward to results from other key drugs, including experimental breast cancer therapy, T-DM1, expected later this year.

Schwan is also banking on new drugs including Zelboraf and Erivedge, a pill just approved in the United States to treat an advanced form of the most common form of skin cancer, as well as new indications for cancer drug Avastin to drive growth.

Prospects for Avastin, once Roche's top-selling drug, have started to look up again after U.S. regulators revoked its approval in breast cancer last year.

Schwan said sales of Avastin, used to treat a range of cancers including of the lung, kidney and brain, were likely to start growing again, reversing several quarters of decline, driven by its use in ovarian cancer and international markets.

Roche is sticking to its peak sales forecast of 7 billion francs.

Avastin sales fell 2 percent in the fourth quarter after a 10 percent decline in the third quarter. Overall, it raked in sales of 5.3 billion francs for the full year, down 7 percent.

(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Dan Lalor)