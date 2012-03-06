The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical Roche is seen ahead of a news conference on a media release, in Basel February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Roche ROG.VX put pressure on U.S. gene decoder Illumina (ILMN.O) to consider its hostile $5.7 billion bid, saying it sees other alternatives if the takeover fails.

"Roche and Illumina both stand to benefit from a rapid merger. However, this is a sector where we have other options should the transaction fail over price," Roche Chairman Franz Humer told the company's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

"We continue to believe that our offer to Illumina's shareholders is attractive and fair. It remains our preference to enter into a negotiated transaction with Illumina and to commence discussions to that end."

Illumina has adopted a so-called poison pill defense strategy for Roche's unsolicited bid, and has advised shareholders not to tender their shares on the grounds the price was too low.

The San Diego-based company makes machines that decode a person's entire genome and would give Roche a leading position in the market for gene sequencing, which can help better identify which patients benefit from a given drug.

Humer said other companies were making quantum leaps in gene sequencing, noting Roche itself was working on such new technology.

Other players in the gene sequencing space include Ion Torrent, a unit of Life Technologies (LIFE.O), as well as small operators like privately held Oxford Nanopore Technologies, which last month unveiled a palm-sized DNA sequencer.

But analysts said Illumina was clearly the market leader and Roche was unlikely to abandon its bid. Rather, Humer's comments were seen as a move to unnerve Illumina, whose stock price would tumble if Roche ditched its offer.

"There are alternatives, but not of Illumina's quality," said Karl-Heinz Koch of Helvea.

Martin Voegtli of Kepler Capital Markets agreed, adding: "I don't expect Roche will walk away from Illumina."

"If the shareholders notice that they can't get much more, the pressure will increase to examine a combination of the Roche and Illumina businesses."

Roche has been forging ahead in developing targeted therapies and Illumina's technology would help it to progress further in this field as gene sequencing is central to such "personalized" medicine, particularly in cancer.

The Swiss group extended its offer for Illumina last week, showing its willingness to play a waiting game, a strategy that has paid off with takeover targets in the past, although analysts believe it will probably ultimately have to raise its bid to win control.

Roche took seven months to buy U.S. diagnostic test-maker Ventana for $3.4 billion in 2008, when chief executive Severin Schwan was head of its diagnostics unit. It first made an unsolicited, low-end bid before increasing its original offer by 19 percent - a pattern analysts see being repeated with Illumina.

Roche shares were up 0.2 percent at 1200 GMT, outperforming a 0.3 percent softer sector index .SXDP.

