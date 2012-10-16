ZURICH Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG declined to comment on Tuesday on market talk it might reconsider its bid for U.S. gene-sequencing company Illumina.

Chief Executive Severin Schwan told a conference call for journalists he would not comment on market rumors.

Roche dropped a $6.8 billion hostile takeover bid for the company in April after shareholders blocked its move to gain seats on the company's board.

Earlier on Tuesday, Roche reported third-quarter sales rose 15 percent to 11.271 billion Swiss francs ($12.07 billion), beating the average analyst forecast of 11.124 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.9341 Swiss francs)

