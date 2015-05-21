The logo of of Rocket Internet, a German venture capital group is pictured in this September 24, 2014 illustration photo in Sarajevo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

FRANKFURT German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet (RKET.DE) aims to list the shares in two of its holdings, Global Fashion Group and Global Online Takeaway Group, eight months after its own initial public share offer, monthly Manager Magazin said.

Shares in the two firms could start trading on the stock exchange later this year or in 2016 at the latest, the magazine said in a summary of an article due to be published on Friday.

Rocket Internet declined to comment on the report.

While Berlin-based Rocket sees itself as building an

e-commerce operating empire, some investors see it as a

launchpad for future stock market listings of everything from

online fashion to home furnishings to personal finance firms.

Global Fashion Group was formed from five Kinnevik- (KINVb.ST) and Rocket Internet-backed online fashion start-ups active across dozens of emerging markets.

Global Online Takeaway Group combines stakes in online food delivery firms including Delivery Hero and Foodpanda.

Manager Magazin also said that Delivery Hero, in which Rocket holds a 39 percent stake, was still pursuing plans for its own stock market listing, despite Rocket's push for a flotation of Global Online Takeaway Group.

While it holds a minority stake in Delivery Hero, Rocket has no seat on the board and Delivery Hero continues to be run as an independent company.

A spokesman for Delivery Hero said the company remains on track for a possible initial public offering in 2016 and that nothing had changed in its planning. He provided no further details.

Rocket's often-volatile share price was up 3.1 percent at 42.285 euros on Thursday in Frankfurt trading, still slightly below its initial listing price in October of 42.50 euros.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Eric Auchard; Editing by Greg Mahlich)