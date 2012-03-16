Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Packaging and paper company RockTenn Co RKT.N forecast second-quarter earnings below market expectations, hurt by maintenance downtime and lower selling prices for export containerboard.
RockTenn, which competes with companies such as Packaging Corp of America (PKG.N) and Cascades Inc (CAS.TO), forecast second-quarter adjusted earnings of 85 cents to 90 cents a share, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects significant earnings improvement from the fourth-quarter onward, when it would complete major projects at the Hodge and Hopewell mills.
Shares of the Norcross, Georgia-based company closed at $71.41 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.