Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N), a maker of avionics and other electronics systems for aircraft, reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as its income tax expense rose.
Net income in the fiscal second quarter ended March 31 was $148 million, or $1.08 a diluted share, compared with $161 million, or $1.17 a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted profit of $1.07 a share was in line with analysts' average expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly sales rose 12 percent to $1.27 billion, aided by the December acquisition of ARINC Inc, a provider of systems that help airline pilots communicate. Analysts expected sales of $1.25 billion on average.
The company said it now expects profit of $4.40 to $4.55 a share for the current fiscal year, compared with a prior forecast of $4.35 to $4.55 a share. It cited lower-than-expected intangible asset amortization expense tied to ARINC for the revised forecast. Analysts currently expect $4.45 a share for the year.
(The story corrects Reuters per-share estimate for full year, in final sentence, to $4.45 from $4.55)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.