Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N), a maker of avionics and other electronics systems for aircraft, reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as its income tax expense rose.

Net income in the fiscal second quarter ended March 31 was $148 million, or $1.08 a diluted share, compared with $161 million, or $1.17 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted profit of $1.07 a share was in line with analysts' average expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly sales rose 12 percent to $1.27 billion, aided by the December acquisition of ARINC Inc, a provider of systems that help airline pilots communicate. Analysts expected sales of $1.25 billion on average.

The company said it now expects profit of $4.40 to $4.55 a share for the current fiscal year, compared with a prior forecast of $4.35 to $4.55 a share. It cited lower-than-expected intangible asset amortization expense tied to ARINC for the revised forecast. Analysts currently expect $4.45 a share for the year.

