Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK.N) reported a drop in second-quarter revenue and cut its sales forecast for the full year as it expects global industrial demand to remain sluggish.

Rockwell, which makes systems that help factories run more smoothly, said it expects sales of $6.25 billion to $6.45 billion for fiscal 2013 ending September 30, below its prior forecast of $6.35 billion to $6.65 billion.

Rockwell's sales growth slowed in 2012 as big industrial customers, particularly those in Europe and China, cut capital spending.

The company said sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa fell 5 percent to $317.1 million in the second quarter. Revenue from Asia Pacific dropped 19 percent. U.S. sales rose 2.5 percent to $776.9 million.

Overall sales fell 2.5 percent to $1.52 billion.

Net income rose to $175.9 million, or $1.24 per share, in the second quarter, from $167.8 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items Rockwell, earned $1.33 per share.

Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.29 per share, excluding items, for the second quarter on revenue of $1.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rockwell's rivals include Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N), Germany's Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) and Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T).

Rockwell shares have gained 11 percent in the past 12 months, but have underperformed the wider S&P 500 .SPX index, which gained 15 percent. The company's shares closed at $85.04 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

