Aircraft parts supplier Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N) forecast higher profit for the next fiscal year as commercial sales are expected to offset weakness in government systems revenue.

The avionics maker forecast profit of $4.40 to $4.60 a share on revenue of $4.9 billion to $5 billion for the fiscal year that starts in October. Rockwell also stood by a prior forecast calling for profit from continuing operations of $4 to $4.10 a share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts expect profit of $4.05 for the current year and $4.50 for the upcoming year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, company, which provides flight control systems and other electronics for airplanes, stands to benefit as commercial air travel and production of planes such as the Boeing (BA.N) 787 pick up. But defense contract delays and program cuts are pressuring its government division, which accounted for about 56 percent of overall sales at the end of June.

The company said commercial systems revenue was expected to rise in low double digits on a percentage basis for the fiscal year ending in September 2012 as government systems revenue falls in low-single-digit percentages.

Rockwell Collins also said per-share earnings would be aided over the coming year by more aggressive share buybacks.

