It seemed like a normal day at Los Angeles' City Hall but when council member Paul Koretz announced that they would be honoring 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' and making Friday (October 30) a day to mark the film's 40th anniversary, the hall came alive with song and dance.

'The Time Warp,' the famous anthem from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,'' rang out across City Hall and members of the film's shadow cast - a performance troupe that acts out the film alongside its screening - entered the hall dancing in their various costumes.

Watching on was the film's lead actor Tim Curry, who played the transvestite scientist Dr Frank-N-Furter. After Curry and the film's producer were presented with an official plaque and declaration, the actor spoke to the press, describing his defining 'Rocky Horror' moment as "the moment the check cleared.”

Curry has been in a wheelchair since suffering from a stroke a few years ago, but spoke on about why he thought the film had a timeless quality to it and has continued to be in cinemas since its release in 1975, saying "it's partly because it was beautifully lit and beautifully shot and it happened very quickly."

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' has been celebrating its 40th anniversary around Halloween.