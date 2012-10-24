Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO), Canada's largest mobile phone company, said on Wednesday quarterly profit rose after stripping out special items, as a wave of new smartphone subscribers boosted wireless revenue.

Shares of Rogers jumped nearly 5 percent after the Toronto-based company said the percentage of its highest-spending wireless subscribers using smartphones surged. Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone 5 went on sale late in the quarter.

Smartphones are an important driver of revenue because such customers pay Rogers nearly twice as much each month as other users.

On a conference call with analysts and investors, Chief Executive Nadir Mohamed highlighted the smartphone trend.

"We are attracting and retaining our highest lifetime value customers, which is squarely on strategy, and the most significant driver of our top line," said Mohamed.

Rogers, which also owns television stations, magazines and the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team, added 76,000 net postpaid wireless subscribers, up slightly from the 74,000 added in the same period last year. Postpaid subscribers, who sign multi-year contracts, typically pay more each month than prepaid customers.

Rogers activated about 707,000 smartphones, up from 609,000 last year, and 36 percent of the devices were for new wireless customers.

The percentage of postpaid subscribers using smartphones rose to 65 percent by the end of the quarter, up from 52 percent a year earlier, and wireless data revenue jumped 18 percent.

The average Rogers wireless customer spent C$61.92 each month, 13 Canadian cents more than a year earlier.

Monthly churn, or the average proportion of subscribers that canceled their service each month, edged down to 1.34 percent of postpaid customers, from 1.36 percent last year.

Shares were up 4.9 percent at C$43.11 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Canada's wireless market is dominated by Rogers, Telus Corp (T.TO) and BCE Inc (BCE.TO), but several smaller companies have entered the fray since airways were set aside for them in a 2008 auction.

The new players include Globalive's Wind Mobile, backed by Russia's Vimpelcom Ltd VIP.N, and closely held Mobilicity and Public Mobile.

MEDIA UNDER PRESSURE

Adjusted operating profit in Rogers' media division fell to C$50 million from C$55 million, as a weak advertising market hurt revenue in television, publishing and online media.

In cable operations, which includes both television and internet services, adjusted operating profit jumped 10 percent as cost-cutting measures and a relatively small number of new subscribers improved margins.

The cable business has also faced more competition as telecom companies ramp up Internet-based television products.

Net income fell to C$466 million ($470 million) in the quarter ended September 30, or 90 Canadian cents a share, from C$491 million, or 87 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs and other items, earnings rose to C$495 million, or 96 Canadian cents a share, from C$489 million, or 90 Canadian cents, a year earlier. Operating revenue grew 1.4 percent to C$3.18 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 88 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$3.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = $0.99 Canadian)

(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Additional reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Frank McGurty and Bernadette Baum)