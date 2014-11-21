A Rolls-Royce logo is pictured on an Airbus A380 engine during the International Air and Space Fair at Santiago international airport, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

LONDON Britain's Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said it won a $5 billion contract to supply aero engines to power 50 new Airbus (AIR.PA) planes ordered by Delta Air Lines (DAL.N).

Rolls-Royce said on Friday that the order for engines also included the provision of long-term post-delivery services as part of a "TotalCare" support package.

The engines ordered are the Trent XWB engines to power 25 Airbus A350s, and Trent 7000 engines to power 25 Airbus A330neo aircraft. Rolls-Royce is the only supplier of engines for both aircraft.

Delta's order was first reported on Wednesday and follows a closely fought competition with Boeing (BA.N), which had offered its 787 Dreamliner.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)