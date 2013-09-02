Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
LONDON Rolls-Royce (RR.L) has sold its 50 percent stake in the RTM322 helicopter engine program to Safran's (SAF.PA) Turbomeca for 293 million euros ($386 million), the British firm said on Monday.
Turbomeca will now assume full responsibility for managing the design, production and support of the RTM322 engine, which powers the Apache, EH101 Merlin and NH90 helicopters.
Rolls said it would progressively transfer the operational responsibilities in the engine program to Turbomeca over several years.
The RRTM Adour engine program, which powers Hawk and Jaguar aircraft, is unaffected by this sale, as are the other helicopter engine programs in the Rolls-Royce portfolio.
($1 = 0.7584 euros)
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
TORONTO Canada's Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, is exploring the sale of its U.S. production facilities, its chief executive said on Monday, as a six-year slump in the industry drags on.