A Rolls-Royce mascot known as 'Spirit of Ecstasy' stands above the brand's logo on the front of a Rolls-Royce Ghost in a showroom in Singapore October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

LONDON Britain's Rolls Royce (RR.L) forecast flat profits in 2014 due to declining defense aerospace and marine revenues before an expected return to growth in 2015.

Rolls, the world's second-largest aircraft engine maker behind U.S. group General Electric (GE.N), said the "pause" in revenue and profit growth would follow a strong performance in 2013 when it recorded profits at the upper end of expectations.

Rolls reported on Thursday 2013 underlying pretax profit of 1.76 billion pounds ($2.92 billion), up from 1.43 billion pounds in 2012, and towards the upper end of analyst forecasts which were between 1.36 billion pounds and 1.89 billion pounds according to a Thomson Reuters survey of 19 analysts.

Underlying revenue rose 27 percent to 15.5 billion pounds.

The strong performance in part reflects the contribution for the first time of the joint acquisition of Tognum - a German diesel engine maker Rolls-Royce acquired with Daimler (DAIGn.DE) in 2011.

"2013 was a year of good progress," Chief Executive John Rishton said. "In 2014, we expect a pause in our revenue and profit growth, reflecting offsetting trends across the business. This is a pause, not a change in direction, and growth will resume in 2015.

"Cash flow is expected to be broadly similar to 2013. Our record order book underpins our confidence in the long-term growth of our business."

Among the different divisions it said it expects a 15 to 20 percent fall in revenue and profit from Defense Aerospace, and a

modest reduction in revenue but modest growth in profit from the Marine unit.

Its order book increased by 19 percent to 71.6 billion pounds. The dividend was up by 13 percent to 22 pence per share. ($1 = 0.6030 British pounds)

