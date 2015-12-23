'I need to be safe' - Crossing into Canada from the U.S.
HEMMINGFORD, Quebec A Sudanese man hopped out of a taxi just before daybreak, a duffle bag slung over his shoulder as he headed for the U.S. - Canadian border.
An auction of 22 Christmas trees created by leading Romanian designers raised 250,000 euros ($272,230) for a children’s charity in Romania, a country with one of the highest rates of child poverty in the European Union.
It is the 15th annual auction for the Save the Children charity, which operate 43 centers throughout the country.
HEMMINGFORD, Quebec A Sudanese man hopped out of a taxi just before daybreak, a duffle bag slung over his shoulder as he headed for the U.S. - Canadian border.
HARRISBURG, Pa. Got $1.5 million to spare? If so, tiny Reduction, a one-time company town built to house workers at a long-vanished garbage-processing plant in western Pennsylvania, could be yours for the asking.